Hunkered Down and Studying
Yes, I've been wrenching on airplanes for nigh on 45 years now, so you'd think I'd know all of this stuff - but as anyone who has ever taken an FAA knowledge exam (of any kind) knows that what you learn and use in the real world has no bearing on what you will find on the test.
Alternative Energies
Electric Light Sport Aircraft are few and far between, owing primarily to the heavy batteries eating into LSA weight restrictions. The Alternair Amp is poised to change all that. By Dean Sigler.
Kitfox Super Sport
Marc Cook reports on the process of developing a new Lycoming O-233 engine package for the Kitfox Series 7 Super Sport and samples the result.
Van’s RV-14
The latest RV prompted quite a buzz. So what exactly is different about this roomy two-seater—and how does it fly? Taking off from the Van’s factory in Oregon, Paul Dye samples the new design.
Aircraft Spruce Acquires Poberezny Estate in Oshkosh
Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. announced that it has purchased the former home of Paul and Audrey Poberezny in Oshkosh, WI and will make the home available to the EAA for tours and special events. The original stone farmhouse is over 100 years old and was Paul and Audrey’s home from 1991 until his death […]
3rd Class Medical Final Rule Issued
The FAA has released the final rule on third-class medical reform which will take effect on May 1, 2017and the EAA issued a statement: Years of effort by EAA and AOPA culminated on Tuesday morning as the FAA announced regulations that will implement the aeromedical reform law passed last July. The regulations will be published […]
Sebring Pilot benefits: 2nd and 3rd Class Medical Exams To Be Offered
Highlands Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will be performing 2nd and 3rd class medical exams on-site at the Sport Aviation Expo. Sebring Airport is thrilled to have this option through HRMC for all pilots. Computers will be on hand to enable pilots the ability to fill out online forms for the FAA to complete this important […]
B-Model Features Added to Xenos Motorglider
Sonex Aircraft announced the new Xenos B-ModelÂ aircraft kit. The Xenos-B combines all of the enhancements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models with the outstanding motorglider performance and value of the Xenos. The Xenos-B is available to order now, with a Complete Airframe Kit base price of USD $27,495. Kit shipments are estimated to begin in […]
Sling Goes Big
Four-seat homebuilt crosses the Atlantic to show its stuff. By Paul Dye.
It’s a Cub Thing
With a bigger engine and lighter airframe, CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX kit aircraft takes the Cub experience to a higher plane. By Marc Cook.
Free Flight
Paul Dye argues that there is more between man and machine than just the hardware.
Kitfox with a Rotec
The Rotec-radial-powered Kitfox Super Sport taps into our nostalgia for radial engines but with a modern touch. By Marc Cook.
SkyView to the Rescue
When Stan Peternel’s Blue Mountain EFIS proved unreliable, he decided to bite the bullet and invest in a Dynon SkyView system. Editor-in-Chief Marc Cook discusses the numerous challenges of the retrofit.
Product Review: J.P. Instruments EDM-740
JPI is offering a new compact, capable engine monitor that is built and priced for the homebuilt market. By Marc Cook.
Product Review: PS Engineering PMA5000EX
At its heart, the PMA5000EX is a four-place stereo intercom in an audio panel that supports two each of coms, navs, switching aux inputs, music inputs plus having five unswitched aux inputs and a front-panel input for a music source or cell. By Marc Cook.
Flight Review: Horse Perennial
LeRoy Cook flies Larry Kinder’s award-winning Mustang II, a fast and fun homage to the legendary P-51 Mustang.
Flight Review: Mission Ready
Bush plane? Heck, yeah! Bill Repucci flies Just Aircraft’s strong, tough and fun Highlander.
Zenith STOL CH 750
Changing with the times, Zenith Aircraft has introduced an improved version of a design that debuted some 20 years ago. With a larger payload, more robust landing gear and greater visibility among other features, the CH 750 is tailored for today’s sport pilot; by LeRoy Cook.
A Witch’s Brew
Liquid consumables for the shop. By Eric Stewart.
Aero 'lectrics
Repairing a malfunctioning headset may be not only inexpensive, but completely doable. By Jim Weir.
Calculating Weight and Balance
This lazy man's guide removes some of the headaches. Sample weight & balance spreadsheets included.
15 second Demo: Freaky Fast responsiveness with a 2 ounce solid state RADIANT Turn Coordinator
Any pilot who has ever wanted to add a turn and bank to an experimental aircraft panel has been put off by the complexity, weight, reliability, and price of traditional electric or vacuum units. Belite’sÂ new product solves all these problems. It usesÂ a solid state gyro and accelerometer; it weighs less than 2 ounces, and it […]
Garmin introduces VIRB Ultra 30 aviation in-cockpit bundle
Garmin announced an aviation-specific addition to the VIRB Ultra 30 action camera family, offering several new accessories tailored to capturing rich, high definition footage in-flight. VIRB Ultra 30 is a waterproof action camera with the power to shoot stunning Ultra HD footage at 4K/30fps. The VIRB Ultra 30 contains a suite of new features, including […]
Continental Motors Group™ announces new Web Site
Continental Motors Group, announced the launch of the new corporate website. With a modern look and improved functionality, it allows distributors, maintenance providers, mechanics and end-users to quickly find the information they need.
Patrouille de France At SNF
Sun 'n Fun will have an international flavor again this year as the French air force demonstration team the Patrouille de France has confirmed it...
