Inexpensive Tools
We're all craftspeople, right? When building airplanes, we work to tolerances of a 64th of an inch, we don't accept dents or nick, and scratches are anathema - so naturally, we all like to have workshops that are spotless and tools that are organized - and of the highest quality.
Light Stuff
Columnist Roy Beisswenger takes a look at what’s currently available in the foot-launched and wheeled variety of canopy or soft-wing aircraft.
Legacy Act
Marc Cook takes a close look at Erik Larson’s Legacy and finds out why Lancair’s rework of its seminal 200-235-320-360 design is as swoon-worthy as its predecessors.
Higher, Faster, Stronger
Glasair’s decision to turbocharge its Sportsman model opened up the door to additional design considerations and refinements. But getting to the desired performance has proved challenging. By Marc Cook.
Highlights Planned for Every Day of AirVenture 2017
Historic aviation achievements, legendary pilots, and groundbreaking innovations will all be featured as some of the themes of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 on July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Aircraft Spruce Acquires Poberezny Estate in Oshkosh
Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. announced that it has purchased the former home of Paul and Audrey Poberezny in Oshkosh, WI and will make the home available to the EAA for tours and special events. The original stone farmhouse is over 100 years old and was Paul and Audrey’s home from 1991 until his death […]
3rd Class Medical Final Rule Issued
The FAA has released the final rule on third-class medical reform which will take effect on May 1, 2017and the EAA issued a statement: Years of effort by EAA and AOPA culminated on Tuesday morning as the FAA announced regulations that will implement the aeromedical reform law passed last July. The regulations will be published […]
Sebring Pilot benefits: 2nd and 3rd Class Medical Exams To Be Offered
Highlands Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will be performing 2nd and 3rd class medical exams on-site at the Sport Aviation Expo. Sebring Airport is thrilled to have this option through HRMC for all pilots. Computers will be on hand to enable pilots the ability to fill out online forms for the FAA to complete this important […]
Sling Goes Big
Four-seat homebuilt crosses the Atlantic to show its stuff. By Paul Dye.
It’s a Cub Thing
With a bigger engine and lighter airframe, CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX kit aircraft takes the Cub experience to a higher plane. By Marc Cook.
Free Flight
Paul Dye argues that there is more between man and machine than just the hardware.
Kitfox with a Rotec
The Rotec-radial-powered Kitfox Super Sport taps into our nostalgia for radial engines but with a modern touch. By Marc Cook.
SkyView to the Rescue
When Stan Peternel’s Blue Mountain EFIS proved unreliable, he decided to bite the bullet and invest in a Dynon SkyView system. Editor-in-Chief Marc Cook discusses the numerous challenges of the retrofit.
Product Review: J.P. Instruments EDM-740
JPI is offering a new compact, capable engine monitor that is built and priced for the homebuilt market. By Marc Cook.
Product Review: PS Engineering PMA5000EX
At its heart, the PMA5000EX is a four-place stereo intercom in an audio panel that supports two each of coms, navs, switching aux inputs, music inputs plus having five unswitched aux inputs and a front-panel input for a music source or cell. By Marc Cook.
Flight Review: Horse Perennial
LeRoy Cook flies Larry Kinder’s award-winning Mustang II, a fast and fun homage to the legendary P-51 Mustang.
Flight Review: Mission Ready
Bush plane? Heck, yeah! Bill Repucci flies Just Aircraft’s strong, tough and fun Highlander.
Zenith STOL CH 750
Changing with the times, Zenith Aircraft has introduced an improved version of a design that debuted some 20 years ago. With a larger payload, more robust landing gear and greater visibility among other features, the CH 750 is tailored for today’s sport pilot; by LeRoy Cook.
A Witch’s Brew
Liquid consumables for the shop. By Eric Stewart.
Aero 'lectrics
Repairing a malfunctioning headset may be not only inexpensive, but completely doable. By Jim Weir.
Calculating Weight and Balance
This lazy man's guide removes some of the headaches. Sample weight & balance spreadsheets included.
Belite Offering Discounts on Instruments
Buy ANY Belite Instrument, Get 15% off with coupon code SEBRING15 through February 14, 2107. This includes Belite's standard instruments, as well as the new RADIANT Instruments.
15 second Demo: Freaky Fast responsiveness with a 2 ounce solid state RADIANT Turn Coordinator
Any pilot who has ever wanted to add a turn and bank to an experimental aircraft panel has been put off by the complexity, weight, reliability, and price of traditional electric or vacuum units. Belite’sÂ new product solves all these problems. It usesÂ a solid state gyro and accelerometer; it weighs less than 2 ounces, and it […]
Garmin introduces VIRB Ultra 30 aviation in-cockpit bundle
Garmin announced an aviation-specific addition to the VIRB Ultra 30 action camera family, offering several new accessories tailored to capturing rich, high definition footage in-flight. VIRB Ultra 30 is a waterproof action camera with the power to shoot stunning Ultra HD footage at 4K/30fps. The VIRB Ultra 30 contains a suite of new features, including […]
Airbus CEO: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle To Fly This Year
Airbus will begin test flights of its flying taxi prototype by the end of the year, the company's chief executive said this week. Speaking at the...
NTSB: Pilot Received Type Rating Weeks Before Fatal Crash
The pilot of the Cessna Citation that crashed into Lake Erie in December had received his type rating in the jet three weeks before the accident,...
ADS-B Equipage On Track: AEA
The avionics industry will rise to the challenge of equipping the U.S. aircraft fleet with ADS-B Out by the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline says an industry...
Mysterious Military Drone Found In Russia
The Russian government is looking into the source of a military-grade drone discovered on the shoreline of the Black Sea. Media outlets in the...
Delivery Drone Test Flights Expand In Canada
A Canadian company is expanding its unmanned test flights with plans to be the country's first commercial drone-delivery operation by next year....
