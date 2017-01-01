EDITORIAL BLOG
Getting a Grip
Cockpit ergonomics are a big deal to me - and they are a slippery problem. I spent much of a career helping designers refine designs for man-machine interfaces, and part of the problem we had is that everyone had different opinions of what was "good."
Velocity, Increased
The Velocity TXL-5 turbo combines style, sophistication and high performance eminently suited to cross-country sojourns at flight levels. By Doug Rozendaal.
Onex
The Onex is an economical single-seat sportplane that feels like a baby fighter. By LeRoy Cook.
Firewall Forward: Fuel Systems
Simplicity is key in a good fuel system, but there’s a lot to consider when creating even an uncomplicated setup, from primers to sniffle valves to gascolators. By Dave Prizio.
Zenith Aircraft’s Workshops Expanded for 2017
Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing its popular two-day hands-on kit aircraft building workshop to the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida from January 25 - 28, 2017. The workshops have become popular with sport aviation enthusiasts who have considered building their own aircraft but were not sure if they could handle the required skills, workspace and tools.
Astronaut, Fighter Pilot John Glenn Dead At 95
John Glenn, a lifelong pilot and public figure who is best known as the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, died Thursday at 95. The retired military airman and four-term U.S. senator was hospitalized in Columbus, Ohio, about a week ago in declining health. Glenn, a native of Cambridge in eastern Ohio, is the […]
30th Anniversary of Voyager Flight Celebration
Mojave Transportation Museum presents the 30th Anniversary Celebration Banquet. Join Dick and Burt Rutan as they relive the incredible take off and landing of Voyager. Many of Voyager's volunteers will also be in the audience, and some will speak about their memories in making the Voyager world flight a reality.
Hoover Farewell Fanfare
Lieutenant General Jimmy Doolittle described Robert A. “Bob” Hoover as “the greatest stick and rudder man who ever lived.” He was also among the most loved, as evidenced by the memorial celebration held in Hoover’s honor. More than 1,500 people gathered at Van Nuys Airport on a perfect CAVU day to remember the legendary aviator, […]
Sling Goes Big
Four-seat homebuilt crosses the Atlantic to show its stuff. By Paul Dye.
It’s a Cub Thing
With a bigger engine and lighter airframe, CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX kit aircraft takes the Cub experience to a higher plane. By Marc Cook.
Free Flight
Paul Dye argues that there is more between man and machine than just the hardware.
Kitfox with a Rotec
The Rotec-radial-powered Kitfox Super Sport taps into our nostalgia for radial engines but with a modern touch. By Marc Cook.
SkyView to the Rescue
When Stan Peternel’s Blue Mountain EFIS proved unreliable, he decided to bite the bullet and invest in a Dynon SkyView system. Editor-in-Chief Marc Cook discusses the numerous challenges of the retrofit.
Product Review: J.P. Instruments EDM-740
JPI is offering a new compact, capable engine monitor that is built and priced for the homebuilt market. By Marc Cook.
Product Review: PS Engineering PMA5000EX
At its heart, the PMA5000EX is a four-place stereo intercom in an audio panel that supports two each of coms, navs, switching aux inputs, music inputs plus having five unswitched aux inputs and a front-panel input for a music source or cell. By Marc Cook.
Flight Review: Horse Perennial
LeRoy Cook flies Larry Kinder’s award-winning Mustang II, a fast and fun homage to the legendary P-51 Mustang.
Flight Review: Mission Ready
Bush plane? Heck, yeah! Bill Repucci flies Just Aircraft’s strong, tough and fun Highlander.
Zenith STOL CH 750
Changing with the times, Zenith Aircraft has introduced an improved version of a design that debuted some 20 years ago. With a larger payload, more robust landing gear and greater visibility among other features, the CH 750 is tailored for today’s sport pilot; by LeRoy Cook.
A Witch’s Brew
Liquid consumables for the shop. By Eric Stewart.
Aero 'lectrics
Repairing a malfunctioning headset may be not only inexpensive, but completely doable. By Jim Weir.
Calculating Weight and Balance
This lazy man's guide removes some of the headaches. Sample weight & balance spreadsheets included.
Garmin introduces VIRB Ultra 30 aviation in-cockpit bundle
Garmin announced an aviation-specific addition to the VIRB Ultra 30 action camera family, offering several new accessories tailored to capturing rich, high definition footage in-flight. VIRB Ultra 30 is a waterproof action camera with the power to shoot stunning Ultra HD footage at 4K/30fps. The VIRB Ultra 30 contains a suite of new features, including […]
Continental Motors Group™ announces new Web Site
Continental Motors Group, announced the launch of the new corporate website. With a modern look and improved functionality, it allows distributors, maintenance providers, mechanics and end-users to quickly find the information they need.
Experimental Aircraft Owners May Now Buy Direct from L-3 Aviation Products
Experimental Aircraft owners can now purchase direct from L-3 Aviation Products. The LynxDirect program is exclusively available to experimental owners who are self-installing their avionics. LynxDirect systems are available through two sales paths: Over-the-counter from L-3 authorized dealers (contact dealer for pricing) Directly from L-3 Aviation Products (M.S.R.P. Requires Make/Model of experimental airframe) The LynxDirect […]
Heavily Drunk Pilots Arrested
At least two severely drunk airline pilots have been arrested before allegedly trying to fly passengers over the holiday period.
Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Citation (Updated)
Coast Guard crews are searching Lake Erie for a corporate jet that disappeared off the shoreline of northeastern Ohio late Thursday. News reports...
Amazon Patents Airship Warehouses
Amazon, which recently began basic package deliveries via drone, is taking the airborne logistics idea further the with the concept of a mobile...
New This Week
AVweb's search of news in aviation found announcements from Bearhawk Aircraft, Wilco Inc., Pilot Partner and FlightServ. Bearhawk Aircraft...
Two Dead After Apache Helicopter Crash (Updated)
Rescuers were searching Wednesday for two crew members on board an Army Apache helicopter that crashed in the waters near Galveston Bay in...
