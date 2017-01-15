EDITORIAL BLOG
Propellers Suck
No, I'm not being nasty - I'm just finishing up studying the material for the FAA's A&P Powerplant knowledge exam, and finding out all sorts of interesting things that the FAA wants me to know about propellers.
Velocity, Increased
The Velocity TXL-5 turbo combines style, sophistication and high performance eminently suited to cross-country sojourns at flight levels. By Doug Rozendaal.
Onex
The Onex is an economical single-seat sportplane that feels like a baby fighter. By LeRoy Cook.
Firewall Forward: Fuel Systems
Simplicity is key in a good fuel system, but there’s a lot to consider when creating even an uncomplicated setup, from primers to sniffle valves to gascolators. By Dave Prizio.
Belite Aircraft Enters 2 Seat Marketplace With Belite Pipper
Belite introduced its first two place experimental aircraft design - the Pipper. "I wanted to take my wife flying in a Belite aircraft," explains James Wiebe, the CEO of Belite, "and implement my years of learning about what it takes to make a light plane quick to build, strong and affordable for the owner."
Highlights Planned for Every Day of AirVenture 2017
Historic aviation achievements, legendary pilots, and groundbreaking innovations will all be featured as some of the themes of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2017 on July 24-30 at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
Aircraft Spruce Acquires Poberezny Estate in Oshkosh
Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Co. announced that it has purchased the former home of Paul and Audrey Poberezny in Oshkosh, WI and will make the home available to the EAA for tours and special events. The original stone farmhouse is over 100 years old and was Paul and Audrey’s home from 1991 until his death […]
3rd Class Medical Final Rule Issued
The FAA has released the final rule on third-class medical reform which will take effect on May 1, 2017and the EAA issued a statement: Years of effort by EAA and AOPA culminated on Tuesday morning as the FAA announced regulations that will implement the aeromedical reform law passed last July. The regulations will be published […]
Sling Goes Big
Four-seat homebuilt crosses the Atlantic to show its stuff. By Paul Dye.
It’s a Cub Thing
With a bigger engine and lighter airframe, CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX kit aircraft takes the Cub experience to a higher plane. By Marc Cook.
Free Flight
Paul Dye argues that there is more between man and machine than just the hardware.
Kitfox with a Rotec
The Rotec-radial-powered Kitfox Super Sport taps into our nostalgia for radial engines but with a modern touch. By Marc Cook.
SkyView to the Rescue
When Stan Peternel’s Blue Mountain EFIS proved unreliable, he decided to bite the bullet and invest in a Dynon SkyView system. Editor-in-Chief Marc Cook discusses the numerous challenges of the retrofit.
Product Review: J.P. Instruments EDM-740
JPI is offering a new compact, capable engine monitor that is built and priced for the homebuilt market. By Marc Cook.
Product Review: PS Engineering PMA5000EX
At its heart, the PMA5000EX is a four-place stereo intercom in an audio panel that supports two each of coms, navs, switching aux inputs, music inputs plus having five unswitched aux inputs and a front-panel input for a music source or cell. By Marc Cook.
Flight Review: Horse Perennial
LeRoy Cook flies Larry Kinder’s award-winning Mustang II, a fast and fun homage to the legendary P-51 Mustang.
Flight Review: Mission Ready
Bush plane? Heck, yeah! Bill Repucci flies Just Aircraft’s strong, tough and fun Highlander.
Zenith STOL CH 750
Changing with the times, Zenith Aircraft has introduced an improved version of a design that debuted some 20 years ago. With a larger payload, more robust landing gear and greater visibility among other features, the CH 750 is tailored for today’s sport pilot; by LeRoy Cook.
A Witch’s Brew
Liquid consumables for the shop. By Eric Stewart.
Aero 'lectrics
Repairing a malfunctioning headset may be not only inexpensive, but completely doable. By Jim Weir.
Calculating Weight and Balance
This lazy man's guide removes some of the headaches. Sample weight & balance spreadsheets included.
Superior Air Parts Parts Eligibility Search Tool
Superior Air Parts, Inc., has announced the availability of a new online part eligibility search tool on the company's website. The new online parts eligibility search tool makes it easy to find the exact part the technician or owner is looking for.
Belite Offering Discounts on Instruments
Buy ANY Belite Instrument, Get 15% off with coupon code SEBRING15 through February 14, 2107. This includes Belite's standard instruments, as well as the new RADIANT Instruments.
15 second Demo: Freaky Fast responsiveness with a 2 ounce solid state RADIANT Turn Coordinator
Any pilot who has ever wanted to add a turn and bank to an experimental aircraft panel has been put off by the complexity, weight, reliability, and price of traditional electric or vacuum units. Belite’sÂ new product solves all these problems. It usesÂ a solid state gyro and accelerometer; it weighs less than 2 ounces, and it […]
50-Year Apollo Reunion Set For EAA AirVenture
It was 50 years ago, in 1967, that NASA scheduled the first Apollo mission, with the aim to land on the Moon, and EAA will celebrate that era of...
Quest Names Wells As New CEO
Industry veteran Robert H. Wells has joined Quest Aircraft as CEO, the company announced recently. Wells has more than 40 years of aviation...
Travel Ban Affects Airline Crews
Airline crew members are not exempt from the new U.S. travel ban that restricts the entry into the U.S. of non-citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria,...
New Federal Officials Delay Medical Reform; ATC Privatization Back In Play
A blanket order from the Trump administration to place a 60-day hold on all new federal regulations may affect the finalization of the FAA's new...
A Rare Five-Engine Flight For Qantas
When an airline needs to transport a spare engine to a 747 far away, it turns out the most efficient way to get the job done is to install a fifth...
