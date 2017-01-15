EDITORIAL BLOG
Always Learning!
For the first time in many years, I find myself studying for some FAA written exams – sure, I’ve done license upgrades and type ratings along the way, but none of them required knowledge tests (the modern term for written exams) – but now I am working on getting ready for the A&P exams, and […]
Sling Shot
From initial climb performance to Chuck-Yeager-like landings, the Sling 2 reveals its designer’s emphasis on handling. By Marc Cook.
Sam LS
Retro look for fun flying. By Kevin Horton.
Bearhawk LSA
It’s the wing that gives Bob Barrow’s latest design a faster cruise and slower stall speed than similar LSAs. By Chuck Berthe.
Sebring Pilot benefits: 2nd and 3rd Class Medical Exams To Be Offered
Highlands Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will be performing 2nd and 3rd class medical exams on-site at the Sport Aviation Expo. Sebring Airport is thrilled to have this option through HRMC for all pilots. Computers will be on hand to enable pilots the ability to fill out online forms for the FAA to complete this important […]
B-Model Features Added to Xenos Motorglider
Sonex Aircraft announced the new Xenos B-ModelÂ aircraft kit. The Xenos-B combines all of the enhancements of the Sonex and Waiex B-Models with the outstanding motorglider performance and value of the Xenos. The Xenos-B is available to order now, with a Complete Airframe Kit base price of USD $27,495. Kit shipments are estimated to begin in […]
Zenith Aircraft’s Workshops Expanded for 2017
Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing its popular two-day hands-on kit aircraft building workshop to the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring, Florida from January 25 - 28, 2017. The workshops have become popular with sport aviation enthusiasts who have considered building their own aircraft but were not sure if they could handle the required skills, workspace and tools.
Astronaut, Fighter Pilot John Glenn Dead At 95
John Glenn, a lifelong pilot and public figure who is best known as the first American astronaut to orbit the Earth, died Thursday at 95. The retired military airman and four-term U.S. senator was hospitalized in Columbus, Ohio, about a week ago in declining health. Glenn, a native of Cambridge in eastern Ohio, is the […]
Sling Goes Big
Four-seat homebuilt crosses the Atlantic to show its stuff. By Paul Dye.
It’s a Cub Thing
With a bigger engine and lighter airframe, CubCrafters’ Carbon Cub EX kit aircraft takes the Cub experience to a higher plane. By Marc Cook.
Free Flight
Paul Dye argues that there is more between man and machine than just the hardware.
Kitfox with a Rotec
The Rotec-radial-powered Kitfox Super Sport taps into our nostalgia for radial engines but with a modern touch. By Marc Cook.
SkyView to the Rescue
When Stan Peternel’s Blue Mountain EFIS proved unreliable, he decided to bite the bullet and invest in a Dynon SkyView system. Editor-in-Chief Marc Cook discusses the numerous challenges of the retrofit.
Product Review: J.P. Instruments EDM-740
JPI is offering a new compact, capable engine monitor that is built and priced for the homebuilt market. By Marc Cook.
Product Review: PS Engineering PMA5000EX
At its heart, the PMA5000EX is a four-place stereo intercom in an audio panel that supports two each of coms, navs, switching aux inputs, music inputs plus having five unswitched aux inputs and a front-panel input for a music source or cell. By Marc Cook.
Flight Review: Horse Perennial
LeRoy Cook flies Larry Kinder’s award-winning Mustang II, a fast and fun homage to the legendary P-51 Mustang.
Flight Review: Mission Ready
Bush plane? Heck, yeah! Bill Repucci flies Just Aircraft’s strong, tough and fun Highlander.
Zenith STOL CH 750
Changing with the times, Zenith Aircraft has introduced an improved version of a design that debuted some 20 years ago. With a larger payload, more robust landing gear and greater visibility among other features, the CH 750 is tailored for today’s sport pilot; by LeRoy Cook.
A Witch’s Brew
Liquid consumables for the shop. By Eric Stewart.
Aero 'lectrics
Repairing a malfunctioning headset may be not only inexpensive, but completely doable. By Jim Weir.
Calculating Weight and Balance
This lazy man's guide removes some of the headaches. Sample weight & balance spreadsheets included.
15 second Demo: Freaky Fast responsiveness with a 2 ounce solid state RADIANT Turn Coordinator
Any pilot who has ever wanted to add a turn and bank to an experimental aircraft panel has been put off by the complexity, weight, reliability, and price of traditional electric or vacuum units. Belite’sÂ new product solves all these problems. It usesÂ a solid state gyro and accelerometer; it weighs less than 2 ounces, and it […]
Garmin introduces VIRB Ultra 30 aviation in-cockpit bundle
Garmin announced an aviation-specific addition to the VIRB Ultra 30 action camera family, offering several new accessories tailored to capturing rich, high definition footage in-flight. VIRB Ultra 30 is a waterproof action camera with the power to shoot stunning Ultra HD footage at 4K/30fps. The VIRB Ultra 30 contains a suite of new features, including […]
Continental Motors Group™ announces new Web Site
Continental Motors Group, announced the launch of the new corporate website. With a modern look and improved functionality, it allows distributors, maintenance providers, mechanics and end-users to quickly find the information they need.
Short Final
Recently heard on Bremen Information (Germany) ... Pilot: Bremen Information D-EABC ... ATC: D-EABC Bremen Information ... Pilot: D-EABC there is a...
Air Force Looks At Sharing Pilots With Airlines
The Air Force is considering allowing its dwindling pilot population to moonlight as airline pilots as a way of keeping them available for active...
Late AVwebFlash
Technical issues resulted in AVwebFlash being delivered later than usual today. The issues have been resolved and we should be back to normal on...
Citation CVR Recovered
Divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder, human remains and debris from a Cessna 525 Citation that crashed in Lake Erie on Dec. 29.
Drunk Pilot Prompts Safety Workshop
Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau will convene a "workshop" with the leaders of the country's airlines to ensure everything possible is...
